Los Angeles: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not be in India, but that has hardly stopped the global sensation from celebrating the festival of Diwali with her near and dear ones in Los Angeles. Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, hosted a Diwali party for their friends and family at a restaurant in the city.
Photos from Jonas and Chopra's Diwali went viral on the internet, offering glimpses into the glitz and glamour of their festive soirée.
The couple and their guests were dressed in festive attire. The star dazzled in a red micro-velvet blouse paired with a golden lehenga, accessorised with a Bulgari serpent necklace. Her striking makeup, featuring bold and dramatic elements, captured attention.
Meanwhile, Jonas donned a white kurta-pajama paired with a stylish pink brocade jacket. Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, who recently split with Hollywood star Sophie Turner, looked dapper in a blue kurta set.
Chopra recently visited India to kickstart the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai. She also attended the Jio World Plaza opening along with other Bollywood celebrities.