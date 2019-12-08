Comedy is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ collected Rs91 million (Dh4.6 million) at the box office on day one leaving behind Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker’s latest release ‘Panipat’, which made Rs41.2 million.

“‘Panipat’ opened on expected lines but witnessed strong growth towards the evening shows. Collects Rs4.12 crore NBOC on Day 1,” read a statement.

The period drama stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.

Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the figures. He wrote: “‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ is excellent on Day 1. This, despite competing with another biggie (#Panipat), which resulted in screens/shows getting divided. Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3. Emerges Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener. Friday Rs9.10 cr. #India biz.”