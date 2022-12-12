Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan‘s first song Besharam Rang, from the highly anticipated release Pathaan, shot in Mallorca is out.
Padukone mesmerises everyone with her sizzling screen presence like never before, wearing a golden swimsuit, and took the internet by storm. The actress will be seen in a fierce action avatar in the film.
The song, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant sees Padukone showing off her dancing prowess opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a salsa routine. Both stars showed off their incredible physique in the dance number. the 57-year-old Khan is shown sporting chiseled abs, for which the star reportedly worked very hard on his diet and exercise regimen.
Talking about SRK's prep for the film, director Siddharth Anand said, "SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in 'Pathaan'".
Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.