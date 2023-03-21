For fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, there’s good news. The duo’s blockbuster hit is heading to your screen through Amazon’s Prime Video platform. On March 22, Wednesday, Bollywood fans will get access to the action-thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The superstar also had his own funny way to share the announcement.
In a clip shared by Prime Video, SRK was seen talking to actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in a promo, which revealed the release date. The clip shows the actor in front of the camera as 'Pathaan', deciding on the opening line.
He is heard saying: "Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming)..." He then gets irritated with the lines and tells Bhuvan that they need to try something new.
Bhuvan throws in a couple of lines, but SRK does not like them. Taking matters into his own hands, he tells Bhuvan: "I'll show you." The superstar goes in front of the camera, and flexes his biceps. He then says: "Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par".
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.