Actress Parineeti Chopra will return to England, where she pursued her studies, for two months to shoot the official remake of the acclaimed Hollywood film ‘The Girl on the Train’.

She will head there mid-July.

“I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new,” Chopra said in a statement.

One schedule of the film will be shot there.

“For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England. We will be going in July. Usually, England is always a holiday spot for me but this time it’s going to be like school,” she said.

“I want to only concentrate on acting — go every day to set, come back to the hotel, work on my character and go to sleep. Of course, England is home so I look forward to having my usual time with my friends and everybody that I know for so many years but mainly I think this time England is going to become my university again and I will become a student again because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance. So yes, no fun and games there,” added Chopra.

Based on the 2015 best-seller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person’s investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Chopra understands that since people have already seen Emily Blunt’s performance, she has to bring something refreshingly new to the screen.

“I am going to be working really hard on my role. So, I’m really excited to look at some footage of the original film, to look at references to play this character,” she added.