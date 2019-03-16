Actress Parineeti Chopra will replace Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal.
“Truly, truly grateful,” Chopra tweeted to T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar who welcomed her on board.
Chopra, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Kesari’ these days, will start badminton training soon.
Kapoor had been preparing hard for the movie, and even spent time with Nehwal to ace the role. But according to reports, she opted out of the project over scheduling conflicts.
Amole Gupte is directing the movie.