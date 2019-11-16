Actress wishes tennis player on her birthday and talks about their close relationship

While extending her best wishes to tennis player Sania Mirza who turned 33 on Friday, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra made an interesting revelation about their relationship.

The ‘Golmaal Again’ actor shared a cute picture on Twitter where both can be seen posing together.

“I LOVE YOU. I love you because you’re real in a sea of fake. Because you’re grounded in a sea of entitled. Because you’re all heart in a sea of manipulators. Because you’re self-made, intelligent, humble and funny as hell! But most of all, I love you because you let me be me... Also — you’re the only person who knows my every secret!! I love you miss. Thank you for coming into my life. HAPPY BDAY SANUUUUU!!! [sic],” Chopra captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film on badminton player Saina Nehwal, has injured herself.

Chopra shared a picture on Friday with a bandage on her neck.

“Dude. Me and the entire team of ‘Saina’ have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but [expletive] happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again,” she captioned the picture.

After over four months of extensive badminton training, the actress has now moved to the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

To prep herself in stepping into the shoes of the player, Chopra jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Nehwal at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.

Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for ‘The Girl on the Train’ in London recently.