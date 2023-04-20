Pamela Chopra, the wife of yesteryear Bollywood producer Yash Chopra, who has sung for several Hindi hit movies and produced a few of her own, died early on April 20. She was 74.
Her family said in a statement that she was cremated at 11 am in Mumbai. Pamela's eldest son, Aditya Chopra, runs Yash Raj Films, one of Bollywood's biggest movie production houses, while her younger son, Uday Chopra, is an actor. Yash Raj Films was the producer of the recent blockbuster 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.