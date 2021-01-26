Fans who were hoping to catch a line of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their finest for the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding reception will be disappointed to learn that no such event is being planned by the celebrity couple.
Earlier, news had filtered down the grapevine that Dhawan and Dalal, who were married on January 24 in relatively small-scale ceremony in Alibaug, were planning to hold a big celebrity-led event on February 2 in Mumbai where all their Bollywood friends would be invited. However, Dhawan’s uncle, Anil Dhawan has rubbished the rumour.
In an interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Anil Dhawan said no such reception was being planned. “Asia kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true,” he was quoted as saying.
Unlike the usual fanfare that is seen at Bollywood weddings, Dhawan and Dalal had a relatively low-key affair on account of the pandemic. Noted faces at the wedding included filmmaker and Dhawan’s mentor Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra (who put together Dhawan’s wedding sherwani), director Kunal Kohli and actress Zoa Morani who is the actor’s good friend.
The ceremony took place in the small coastal town of Alibaug, outside Mumbai. The bride wore an ivory and gold lehenga that she designed herself.
Pictures of their wedding were released by Dhawan and friends on social media after the couple adhered to a strict no phones policy during the ceremony. The marriage was a three-day affair, with a mehendi or henna pre-wedding event, a haldi event and a bachelor’s party that Dhawan had with a few close buddies.