The Reliance Foundation Chairperson was photographed with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

Birkin Bags are some of the most expensive handbags in the world with a very limited quantity of new stock in circulation over time. Prices for these handbags tend to go up over time based on demand and fashion changes. Image Credit: Instagram/Screengrab

Pictures of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani’s over 200-diamond encrusted Hermes Himalaya Birkin bag, worth over INR 20.6 million [around Dh1.09 million], has gone viral on the social media.

In the images posted on the social media, Nita Ambani is seen wearing a white ensemble and carrying the Hermes Himalaya Birkin Bag. Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also seen in the photograph.

According to auction house Christie’s, a Hermes Himalaya Birkin Bag is the most coveted piece in the collection. It has more than 240 diamonds on its 18-karat-gold hardware.

Back in 2017, the white Himalaya crocodile diamond style bag fetched $379,261 at an auction with Christie’s. With the deal, it became the most expensive bag ever sold, it was claimed.

The auction house had described the bag as “an exceptional, matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin”.

According to them, the Himalaya Birkin is crafted from Nile crocodile hide. The mention of Himalaya does not apply to the origin of the bag, but to the gradation of the colour.