Having successfully maintained a balance between her work internationally and in the Hindi film industry, Nimrat Kaur believes that one’s presence is felt by the work he/she does and the statement it makes.

Kaur rose to fame with her performance in films such as ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Airlift’. In 2016, she began portraying Rebecca Yedlin in the second season of the American television series ‘Wayward Pines’ and also essayed a negative role in ‘Homeland’.

She followed it up with work back in India, featuring on the Alt Balaji web series, ‘The Test Case’.

Asked if she feels the need to make her presence felt in Bollywood once she finishes her international assignments, Kaur said: “Of course, you lose touch. When I work here for a long time, I lose touch abroad and vice versa. But I don’t know what you can actually do deliberately to make your presence felt. I believe your presence is felt by the work you do and the statement your work makes.”