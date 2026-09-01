Sajayan went from 58kg to 72kg to portray Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh
Dubai: Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan has opened up about the physically and emotionally demanding transformation she underwent for her Hindi film Babita Singh Reporting, revealing that she gained nearly 14kg for the role before working to shed the weight.
Sajayan went from 58kg to 72kg to portray Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh, a meek desk officer whose life changes after she becomes involved in a murder investigation. The actor has now shared pictures documenting her transformation and detailed the difficult period that followed.
According to Sajayan, the first 10 days of her weight-loss journey were particularly challenging. She recalled struggling with a lack of proper sleep, mood swings, exhaustion and frustration, saying there were moments when she genuinely felt she could not continue. She also revealed that she broke down in front of her trainer, telling him she could not do it anymore.
Sajayan credited her trainer, Ali Shifas, for helping her stay committed throughout the process. She described him as her biggest support system and said his encouragement helped her continue on days when she was ready to give up.
The actor had earlier spoken about gaining the weight for the character, saying the process took about two months. Her calorie intake reportedly increased from around 1,200 calories a day to as much as 8,000 during the weight-gain phase.
For Sajayan, however, the transformation was not simply about changing her appearance. She said the experience taught her patience and the importance of trusting the process.
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, Babita Singh Reporting also stars Barun Sobti and Rajesh Kumar. The investigative drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.