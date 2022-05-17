The trailer of ‘Nikamma’, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, was unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan, who earlier helmed films like ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, Tiger Shroff’s debut vehicle ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’.

The trailer launch began with a special clip that showed Dassani battling his way to the theatre as security personnel failed to recognise him as the film’s male lead.

Later, as he made the dramatic entry at the event, he revealed that the clip was inspired by a real-life occurrence when the security personnel at the Toronto International Film Festival stopped him from entering the premiere of his debut movie ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ as they didn’t realise that he was the lead star.

The event also saw a special video message from Shetty’s mother Sunanda on the occasion of the actress’ return to the big screen after a period of 14 years. The video left Shetty teary-eyed.

‘Nikamma’ is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Dassani in a fierce avatar.

Commenting at the trailer launch of his film, Dassani said in a statement: “’Nikamma’ made me a hero from an actor. It symbolises what Bollywood stands for — entertainment to its best. The film appealed to me with its wholesome package of emotions, from action, romance, comedy to drama, the film holds you at its core.”

“The story is extremely relatable and resonates with everyone in our society given the basic values at the crux. I had a blast working on the film and can’t wait for the audience to experience it now,” he added.

Internet sensation Shirley Setia, who started her journey by singing for YouTube, will be making her big screen debut with the film.

Sharing her excitement, she said, “Nine years ago when I started my journey, if someone told me that after nine years my dreams would come to fruition, I wouldn’t have believed. It’s the love of everyone and the city of dreams Mumbai that has helped me realise this dream.”