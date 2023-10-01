Singer-actor Nick Jonas, on October 1, surprised his fans with a photo dump from the previous month.
Aside from images of himself and the Jonas brothers, the photos were also of his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.
Nick captioned the post, “September.”
In the first monochrome picture, Nick can be seen with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
The other picture showcased Hollywood actor Adam Sandler posing with the Jonas brothers.
The third picture featured Priyanka chatting with Canadian actor Simu Liu.
Malti Marie was also spotted in one of the pictures, wearing a printed dress.
Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
Priyanka recently starred in the web series ‘Citadel’, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolved around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel.’
The actress will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’. ‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.