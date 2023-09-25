AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, Parineeti’s cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony.
On Monday morning, PeeCee’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was snapped at the Udaipur airport where she indulged in a conversation with paparazzi and revealed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony.
The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” The paps further asked her why the ‘Citadel’ actress could not attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu Chopra.
The paparazzi also questioned Madhu about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, to which she said, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena.” When asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is very beautiful. She looked even more beautiful on her wedding).
The newly wed couple took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding. Parineeti shared a set of pictures showing herself and Raghav in their wedding outfits.
The actress wrote in the caption: “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now”. Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart, and love-struck emoticons.
Earlier, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram Story, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.