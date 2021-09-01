Streaming giant Netflix announced a multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the banner behind the cult classic ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', on August 1.
According to a release, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in more than 190 countries.
Their first two collaborative projects are tentatively titled ‘Dabba Cartel’ and ‘Queen of the Hill’.
‘Dabba Cartel’ is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel and ‘Queen of the Hill’ chronicles the ambitious tale of two women in 1960s Mumbai.
“We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.
Sidhwani and Akhtar are also excited about their new union.
“Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix,” they said in a statement.