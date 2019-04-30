Sniffer dogs found 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket

Ness Wadia, son of industrialist Nusli Wadia, has been sentenced for drug possession while on a skiing holiday to Japan.

Financial Times reported that Ness, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

According to a report carried by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK, customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

The Wadia empire has many units, which include Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burman Trading, biscuit giant Britannia Industries to budget airline GoAir and a share in IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab with the total market valuation of its listed entities standing at $13.1 billion (Dh48.1 billion).

A court official in Sapporo told the Financial Times that Wadia admitted to possession, arguing that the drug was for his personal use.

Japan’s narcotics laws are strict and are currently being applied especially tightly.

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.

The Sapporo District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years.