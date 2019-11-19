Actress says daughter gave her the best gift of her life — motherhood

Neha Dhupia has an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Mehr, who turned one on Monday. Image Credit: IANS

Neha Dhupia has an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Mehr, who turned one on Monday.

The actress took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr and her husband Angad Bedi.

Captioning the photos, which don’t reveal the baby’s face, Dhupia wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you.”

Dhupia and Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. Netizens showered the infant with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.