Her daughter, Mehr, turned six months old

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr. Image Credit: Instagram

As her daughter Mehr turned six months old on Saturday, actress Neha Dhupia posted a heart-melting photograph of her family.

Dhupia shared an image of her husband Angad Bedi holding their daughter while the actress can be seen kissing her daughter’s hand.

“Shape of my heart... our baby girl 6 months today,” she captioned the photograph.

Dhupia and Bedi got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018.