Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Dhupia on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby’s feet wearing bootees.
The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,” Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world.”
Bedi on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his “girls are doing really well”.
“The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well,” he wrote.
The actress delivered her daughter on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Dhupia delivered the child at the Women’s Hospital in Mumbai.
Dhupia and Bedi surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed the actress’ pregnancy in August, a little more than three months after their wedding.