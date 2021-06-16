Veteran actress Neena Gupta's memoir stays true to its name and reveals many truths from the undocumented sides of her life. Her recently-launched book 'Sach Kahun Toh' showcases moments from her extraordinary life. One such anecdote featured in her book has gone viral and is from the time that she was pregnant.
Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 80s and they are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
During her pregnancy, Gupta stated that several acquaintances asked to marry her while she was still pregnant, including her close friend and actor Satish Kaushik. In her memoir, she writes, "A few friends suggested I get married to someone so my child would have a name and a father figure."
In her book, Gupta wrote that Kaushik proposed to her and wanted her to inform everyone that the child was his. “Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll marry,” he assured her. "Nobody will be able to tell.”
Both National School of Drama grads, Gupta and Kaushik, have previously worked together in films such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' and 'Mandi'. Kaushik later married Shashi Kaushik, a film producer, and Gupta married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.
She's a veteran of the screen, having been in a number of commercially successful films in recent years, including 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Badhaai Ho'. She had also starred in 'Masaba Masaba', a semi-autobiographical Netflix show with her daughter that was a big hit.