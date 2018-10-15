Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday shared a heartfelt message for his sister, who he says has been battling breast cancer since she was 18.

The actor posted a birthday message acknowledging his sister’s courage.

“My sister was diagnosed of advanced stage breast cancer at 18 but it was her will power and courage that made her stand against all the odds. She turns 25 today and still fighting,” tweeted Siddiqui.

The actor extended his gratitude to the doctors for motivating his sister and said he was grateful to Bollywood sound designer Resul Pookutty for introducing him to the medical experts.