Indian National Award-winning veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will launch the book Beloved Delhi - A Mughal City And Her Greatest Poets, written by Delhi based-debutant author Saif Mahmood, in Mumbai on September 17.

Apart from the discussion on the book between Shah and lyricist Kausar Munir, there will be a presentation by filmmaker Anant Raina, read a statement.

At the event, Delhi will be showcased, being the seat of Urdu poetry, describing famous locations that have spawned great works featured in the book.

Mahmood is a lawyer and activist who loves Urdu poetry.