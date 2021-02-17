Two days after Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar death, the Mumbai Police have registered an abetment to suicide case against his wife and mother-in-law, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
On February 15, Nahar was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. Hours before, he posted a video and a lengthy note blaming his wife Kanchan Sharma for allegedly making his life miserable. Nahar blamed her for their toxic relationship, their domestic troubles and spoke about being unhappy on the professional front. He claimed Bollywood functioned in an unprofessional manner, where acting jobs were snatched away from him even though he had signed contracts. He also believed that Bollywood was filled with ‘emotionless’ people.
He is believed to have taken the extreme step around three hours after he posted the note and video.
The Mumbai Police told the local press that the actor was found unconscious in his flat by his wife Sharma and friends, who then rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A report in Mumbai Mirror also claims that his wife, his mother-in-law and his brother have recorded their statements with the police. The last rites will reportedly take place in Punjab.
Nahar has acted in films including ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, led by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar.