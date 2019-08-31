Aspiring Bollywood actress Pearl Punjabi jumps to death from her apartment terrace , Facebook Image Credit:

Mumbai Police have issued a statement on aspiring actress Pearl Punjabi’s suicide.

“On August 30, around 1am, a 31-year-old woman Pearl Ram Punjabi, resident of Kenwood society, Lokhandwala, committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment. A complaint has been registered and Oshiwara police station is investigating the case,” Mumbai Police PRO IPS Pranay Ashok said in a video.

Earlier in the day, there were reports claiming that the actress was struggling to get a break in Bollywood for some time. Reports also claimed that she was mentally disturbed, had temper issues and would often have fights with her mother. These reports have hurt her family members, who have issued a statement claiming all these to be “false rumours.”

A cousin of the deceased, who did not wish to be named, said in a statement: “Pearl was suffering from depression. Everything else is false, which has hurt everyone close to her. We would request some privacy and please allow the family to grieve.”