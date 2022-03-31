A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected actor Salman Khan’s interim plea for a ‘gag order’ in a defamation suit against his NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkar and social media platforms over the Panvel Farmhouse dispute.

The verdict of Sessions Court Judge AH Laddhad was pronounced on March 23, the detailed order of which came on Wednesday.

The court has rejected Khan’s plea against his neighbour and social media platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter; and Sandeep Phogat, Paras Bhat and Ujjwal Narain as parties.

Judge Laddhad rejected Khan’s notice of motion awarding costs to Kakkar and disposed of the matter.

The verdict noted that Kakkar had placed on record evidence like complaints and show-cause notices to Khan about the allegations of encroachments by the actor in his Panvel property, the 100-acres Farm, in the public interest as a “whistle-blower”.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar’s lawyer Aditya Pratap Singh said that his client is an NRI and had purchased a piece of land in Panvel near Khan’s farmhouse.

“He [Khan] tried to snatch that land by several means using his contacts in police and officials etc. When my client tried to put his views about the factual position of the case Salman Khan approached Mumbai City Civil and Sessions court seeking an injunction against my client but the court has rejected his application and has prima facie held that whatever allegations my client has made against him are based on evidence,” Singh said.

Khan has alleged that Kakkar is causing “grave and irreparable harm, loss of goodwill, reputation and injury to him and his family members, by making/publishing defamatory, false, derogatory, libelous posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence about the plaintiff and his family members on various social media platforms.”

Kakkar, in live videos on Facebook, hosted a session by the name “Salman Khan ke farmhouse ka ganda sach aya sabke samne [Making truths about Salman Khan’s farmhouse public]”, which was also later uploaded on a Youtube channel by the name “Phogat Films” by name “Big Revelation Real Truth behind Farmhouse of Khan family// Close neighbour told us the truth”.

Notably, Kakkar has claimed that in or around 1995, he and his wife had acquired/purchased a certain plot of land near Khan’s farmhouse for constructing a house, ashram, temple, etc.