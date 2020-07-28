Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, who made her film debut in ‘Aar Paar’ (1954), died in Mumbai on July 28. She was 86.
Born Zaibunnissa, she acted in over 100 films including ‘Mother India’, ‘Kohinoor’ and ‘Aankhen’.
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who recently lost his father Jagdeep, tweeted the news of her death and said that she was a close family friend. His brother Naved also condoled the star's death and posted a number of pictures of her.
The cause of her death at her Bandra residence in Mumbai is unknown. Her death was confirmed by actor Nasir Khan, the son of late actor Johnny Walker.