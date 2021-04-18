Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are latest celebrities to be hit by the coronavirus

Actor Arjun Rampal Image Credit: IANS

Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest Bollywood celebrities to be hit by the coronavirus. The two actors took to social media and informed their fans and those who had been in contact with them to stay safe.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care,” posted Rampal on Instagram.

“I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona,” he further added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Image Credit: IANS

Mukesh also posted on Instagram on Saturday evening that he had tested positive.

“In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols, and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe,” he posted, adding: “Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly.”

Earlier that day, Sonu Sood and designer Manish Malhotra also revealed they had tested positive.