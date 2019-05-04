Producer says they will have just four days to promote the movie

Bollywood biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ will hit theatres in India on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the makers said on Friday.

The film, about the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its worldwide release on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off.

The Election Commission said that any material that disturbs a level playing field should not be allowed.

“As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country,” said producer Sandip Ssingh. “After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results [to be announced on May 23]. We will now release our film on May 24.”

Since the election ends on May 19, Ssingh said it will “only have four days promotions before its release”.

“I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release,” he added.

The film features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Modi.

Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.