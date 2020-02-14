He will make his debut opposite Amrin Qureshi in ‘Bad Boy’

Image Credit:

Eighties Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film, but before that the young actor has gone ahead and shot a mushy Valentines’ Day photo-op with Amrin Qureshi, co-star of his debut film.

Chakraborty and Qureshi’s debut venture is a romcom titled ‘Bad Boy’, produced by Qureshi’s father Sajid Qureshi.

Meanwhile, in a build-up to the hype for the film, the two budding stars posed amid heart-shaped balloons and on a bike to strike up some V-Day passion.