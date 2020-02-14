Eighties Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film, but before that the young actor has gone ahead and shot a mushy Valentines’ Day photo-op with Amrin Qureshi, co-star of his debut film.
Chakraborty and Qureshi’s debut venture is a romcom titled ‘Bad Boy’, produced by Qureshi’s father Sajid Qureshi.
Meanwhile, in a build-up to the hype for the film, the two budding stars posed amid heart-shaped balloons and on a bike to strike up some V-Day passion.
“It was a very challenging shoot but Rajkumar completed filming the movie in just 60 days, much ahead of schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now and after that we will be ready to start post-production,” producer Sajid Qureshi said.