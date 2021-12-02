Actor Brahma Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series ‘Mirzapur’, has died. He was 36.
On Thursday, actor Divyenndu took to Instagram and informed people about the news.
“RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone,” he wrote.
The cause of Bramha Mishra’s demise is not known yet. Reports have claimed he was found dead in his in his Versova flat and police have sent the body for an autopsy.
Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Mishra.
“Heartbreaking,” actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram.
“He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra,” ‘Mirzapur’ creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.
Bramha Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Kesari’.