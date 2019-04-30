Gear up for a theatrical representation on the life of the renowned Indian poet

Image Credit:

Indian poet Mirza Ghalib’s life and works will be showcased through ghazals and kathak in a show titled Dil Hi To Hai in Dubai on May 3 at the Emirates International School Auditorium.

“The entire plot of the play will be a serene amalgamation of Mirza Ghalib’s life and work. The story revolves around the two women who have always supported him silently,” said Chhabi Saksena Sahai, the writer and director of the play.