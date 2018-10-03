Actress Minissha Lamba has made her stage debut with a theatre production and says she’d rather wait for a good film than do just any project.

“I think I am not getting the kind of work that I want to do in films, and that is why I am channelising my energy in different creative ventures. I want to do films that are substantial and that make me feel happy. It is better to wait for the right films than indulge in random opportunities,” Lamba said.

The actress performed in a one-act play Mirror Mirror, in which she essays 13 characters,

“Being a film actress, performing live on stage was nerve-wracking initially, so I had to do a lot of practice. I focused my mind and went through a certain discipline. Eventually, it was great to see how people responded to my performance almost immediately after the show,” said Lamba, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2005.

She featured in films such as Yahaan, Corporate, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kidnap .

While she enjoyed the thrill of theatre, the actress said: “The presence of mind needs to be strong when performing live because there might just be a technical glitch that occurs on stage and I have to be smart enough to cover that instantly. There are no retakes like that in a film.

“But I must say that theatre helped me to discover the artist within me. I think now I understand my craft better,” added the actress who has worked with filmmakers such as Shyam Benegal, Reema Kagti and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Asked about if she is open to do a web series, Lamba said: “As an actress, I am not limiting myself in any medium but choosing good content. These days so much work in happening in the entertainment industry and I would love to be a part of it.”

As new stories and ideas are being appreciated by the audience, talking about people who she wishes to work with, Lamba promptly said: “I would love to work with my first director Shoojit Sircar.”