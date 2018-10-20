Baazaar has already caught the attention of audiences and the film trade with its slick visuals, snazzy music and powerful dialogues. Not everyone knows that this is Gauravv K Chawla’s directorial debut. Chawla has been in the industry for more than 10 years and has worked with directors such as Rohan Sippy, Shaad Ali and assisted Nikkhil Advani for a while.

“There’s a famous line from the movie Forrest Gump... ‘life is like a box of chocolates, you never what you’re going to get.’ That’s exactly how it happened,” he recalls. “Baazaar fell into my lap while we were trying to piece another film together and when such a great script comes knocking, how can you look away? I had found the perfect chocolate. An interesting fact, Saif Ali Khan was already on board before I was roped in.”

Advani wanted a young director to take on the mantle keeping in the mind the nature of the film and that’s how Chawla stepped up.

Baazaar, starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra, releases in the UAE on October 25.