Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be in Dubai on February 23 for an exhibit showcasing her upcoming resort wear collection at the Vesimi store in Jumeirah from 11am to 9pm.
The Mumbai-based talent is known for her avant-garde prints and drapes and is on the speed-dial of several Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.
Bold colours and dramatic prints are her weapons in her fashion arsenal featuring kurtas, saris and fusion designs.
The entry to the exhibit is free.