“#Abhilashapatil #will miss u# not done 5 years back you met me on the sets of a film that we did together. Since then we became very good friends.... A lot of sharing always happened between both of us. Until the last phone call you discussed about optimism and compassion in these crazy times..How could you leave us just like that suddenly???? I’m not able to come to terms with it. A friend whom I could relate to has gone. I am always struggling for good opportunities and I felt sooo proud of you for what you were. I will miss u Abhilasha. With a heavy heart I say RIP”