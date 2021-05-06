Actress Abhilasha Patil, who has acted in several popular Hindi and Marathi films, died in Mumbai due to complications arising from COVID-19. She was 47 and is survived by her mother, her husband, and son.
Patil was a part of Bollywood hits including Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Good Newwz’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.
Her colleagues were quick to express their sadness. Actress Kavitta Amarjeett wrote a passionate tribute to the actress on her Instagram page.
“#Abhilashapatil #will miss u# not done 5 years back you met me on the sets of a film that we did together. Since then we became very good friends.... A lot of sharing always happened between both of us. Until the last phone call you discussed about optimism and compassion in these crazy times..How could you leave us just like that suddenly???? I’m not able to come to terms with it. A friend whom I could relate to has gone. I am always struggling for good opportunities and I felt sooo proud of you for what you were. I will miss u Abhilasha. With a heavy heart I say RIP”
Earlier today, Tamil actor Pandu also succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai. Earlier, several Bollywood actors including Satish Kaul and musician Shravan Rathod died due to COVID-19 complications.