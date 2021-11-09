Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala spoke about her battle with ovarian cancer hoping to spread awareness about it.
“I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that ... I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it,” wrote Koirala on National Cancer Awareness Day observed on November 7.
“On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success,” she added.
The Nepali talent, 51, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and fought the disease until she was declared cancer-free a year later.
“We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I’d pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you.”
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Koirala also spoke about how life can be unpredictable.
“Just take responsibility of one’s health and do the right thing… Life will throw you curve balls and dices, but learn to move forward,” said Koirala.
“But I don’t want to be a preacher whose vocation is all about motivational talks. I just want to live and lead by example,” she added.
Koirala made her Bollywood debut with director Subhash Ghai’s romantic thriller ‘Saudagar’ in 1991 and has constantly re-invented herself by taking on a variety of challenging roles in films such as ‘Lust Stories’ and '1942: A Love Story."