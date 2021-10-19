You are probably living under a rock if you have yet to hear ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, the viral track by Sri Lankan singer Yohani that has become a TikTok rage.
After catching the attention of Bollywood and rubbing shoulders with Salman Khan on a reality show he hosts, Yohani is now ready for her big debut. The singer will croon a Hindi-language version of the popular track for the Ajay Devgn film ‘Thank God’.
Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series, the announcement was made on the latter’s social media accounts, with a post that simply read: “We’re happy to announce that the Hindi version of Sri Lankan sensation @yohanimusic’s blockbuster track #ManikeMageHithe will be a part of our film #ThankGod.”
The movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.
“Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji [Kumar, head of T-Series] for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of ‘Thank God’,” Kumar said in a statement.
The video of the track has already crossed 150 million views on YouTube, while several Indian film and TV celebrities have been seen performing to a TikTok of the track.
No release date for ‘Thank God’ has yet been announced.