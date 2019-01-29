Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ made Rs425.5 million (Dh21.9 million) at the Indian box office in its opening weekend.
The film, about real-life warrior queen Laxmibai, released in India on January 25.
According to the film’s publicist, the movie collected Rs87.5 million on day one, Rs181 million on day two and Rs157 million on day three.
The movie is doing “exceptionally well” in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Gujarat has seen more than 100 per cent growth over Saturday and Sunday, read the statement.
Distributed internationally by Zee Studios International, the film has collected $1.55 million (Dh5.6 million) on its release weekend across markets.
Released in more than 50 countries, the film has been ranked amongst the top 20 in Australia and top 15 in New Zealand over the weekend.
Growth-wise, the US, Singapore, the UK and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) have recorded an increase on Saturday and Sunday compared to their numbers on Friday with 80 per cent, 66 per cent, 55 per cent and 25 per cent growth respectively.
According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film had an excellent weekend.
“The film showcases heroism, sacrifice and the strength of a woman,” said Vibha Chopra, Head at Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition). “Audiences around the world have connected with these emotions. The film is the widest international release in the genre and is continuing to gain momentum in week two.
“Unconventional markets like the Netherlands and Belgium have shown great numbers as well. The film has also ranked number 20 in Australia and number 15 in NZF over the weekend.”
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie also features Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Danny Denzongpa.
‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ is currently playing in the UAE.