His publicist says the director was attending a routine check-up

Mani Ratnam Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Monday visited a hospital for a routine health check-up, his spokesperson said after reports appeared that he was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.

“After a routine check-up, Mani Ratnam sir back to office with his routine work. All is well,” Ratnam’s publicist Nikkil Murugan tweeted.

Another source close to Ratnam told that there was nothing to worry.

“It’s his yearly health check-up. Before he starts shooting, he usually checks in to make sure everything is alright. He is absolutely fine and he went in for a routine check-up earlier today,” the source said.

Ratnam, who is gearing up to commence work on his next project, last had his annual health check-up in July 2018.

However, the ‘Roja’ filmmaker had heart-related complications on the sets of “Yuva” in 2004. He has been under medical supervision since then.