The man who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi’s car died on Wednesday, Mumbai Police said.
A case against the actor has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The name of the deceased is Rajesh Dhoot.
Dhoot, a resident of DN Nagar in Mumbai was hit by Bedi’s car while returning from work on Monday and had been in critical condition since then.
Earlier, police had registered a case against the actor under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC.
At the time of the incident, Milind Kurde, senior police officer, DN Nagar, said: “Rajat Bedi himself was driving the car and hit a man named Rajesh Dhoot when he was crossing the road last evening. Immediately, the actor got the victim admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.”
The hospital told the police that the actor has confessed to the crime and was ready to compensate the victim for treatment costs.
The accident took place near a temple in West Andheri, Mumbai.
Further investigation is underway.