Bollywood star Malaika Arora on Sunday stepped out of quarantine, and penned a note thanking doctors, friends, family, and fans for their support.
“Out and about...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself,” wrote the 46-year-old star on Instagram.
Along with the picture she noted, “I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”
Extending thanks to her doctors she added, “A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”
Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta liked the post, with many of them sending love in the comments section.
On September 7, Malaika Arora posted on Instagram to announce that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and stated that she is feeling fine, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home.