Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says she is excited to lend her voice to a character in ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ for its Hindi version.
Dixit Nene will bring to life Nisha, the wolf mother of Mowgli, in the Netflix film.
“It’s an amazing experience for any actor to bring a character to life by just lending their voice,” she said.
“I watch a lot of VFX-rich, adventure films with my sons and have always wanted to lend my voice to such mysterious characters,” Madhuri said. “I’m thrilled to finally get a chance to do this. To top it all, when I told my son about this, he got so excited and said — ‘That’s so cool mom!’ His reaction totally made my day,” she added.
Directed by Andy Serkis, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling’s 1864 classic The Jungle Book alive on December 7, when it premieres globally.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday said the voice-over for the Indian version has been challenging and liberating.
Netflix India launched the Indian trailer of Mowgli... in the presence of filmmaker director and actor Andy Serkis, along with original voice-over cast, Christian Bale, Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand, and Indian dubbing team, which includes Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor.
“For the first time in our films or industry, there isn’t a huge element of your personality that you always bring through characters, which is probably not prevalent in the West. In Indian cinema, it is almost the prerequisite... What was liberating is that you got to be a new character entirely and you have to work within those boundaries,” Bachchan said.
Transition of language was equally challenging, said the Dostana actor, adding: “What was nice that I wasn’t playing a human being, and keeping that in mind, keeping the way Andy Serkis has designed the characters, the way Christian Bale has performed it, and then try to Indianise it... that was very challenging.
“And also to fit linguistically, Hindi into English dialogue, was quiet tough. Both are completely different languages, with different tone and meter, so that was also challenging.”