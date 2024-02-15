In a new video, where he announced the digital release of ‘Dunki’ on OTT, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen professing love for K-Pop superband BTS.
Khan and the streaming giant took to Instagram on Thursday, where they shared an announcement video in a quirky manner.
The clip starts with the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood entering a visa office for permission; to which, the visa officer asks what if he doesn’t come back and what are the assets he owns.
Khan then talks about his assets and hilariously says: “Mannat isn’t sea-facing, the sea is Mannat facing”
He then asks for a visa to visit 190 countries — Australia to Zimbabwe — on a single visa.
However, the visa officer lets him know that such a visa doesn’t exist, but SRK doesn’t take no for an answer.
Khan says that he has influenced everyone around the world and how every third person in London is named Raj, courtesy his character from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, to how Europe told UK “palat” during Brexit.
Khan then makes Korean hearts and says: “It was me who taught South Koreans to fall in love,” and then said: “Love you BTS.”
His visa still gets rejected.
Khan then talks about his film ‘Dunki’ streaming in 190 countries on Netflix.