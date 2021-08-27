On the occasion of her birthday, actress Shibani Dandekar got a tattoo of her boyfriend and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s name on her neck.
Taking to Instagram Story, she posted an image flaunting her new ink.
“Inked by the best,” she wrote alongside the photograph.
Akhtar and Dandekar have been together for three years now. Akhtar was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters — Shakya and Akira.
On February 21, 2021, the couple had taken to their respective social media platforms to celebrate three years of their togetherness.
“1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3,” Akhtar had captioned the post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akhtar recently announced his next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Dandekar was last seen in the second season of ‘Four More Shots Please!’