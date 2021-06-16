Karan Mehra of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame has been in the news after his wife and actress Nisha Rawal accused him of cheating, abuse and theft. In a first amid the ongoing spat and legal troubles, Mehra on Monday took to his Instagram and shared a sweet birthday wish for son Kavish.
Mehra sent a heartfelt greeting for his son on Instagram yesterday, and now photos and videos of Rawal celebrating with the birthday boy at a party have gone viral. Mehra shared pictures of a birthday cake and a present. He wrote in his caption, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kug."
Rawal's images and videos of her partying with the birthday boy have gone viral too. The actress did not post these images, but her close friend and fashion designer Rohit Verma did.
Mehra was detained in Mumbai after Rawal filed a domestic abuse charge against him. He allegedly pushed his wife against a wall, injuring her head, according to her complaint. The controvery surprised not just their fans but also their business pals.