The singer has been hospitalised following a chest infection

Maharashtra, Nov 11 (ANI): FILE Picture of Lata Mangeshkar admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for chest infection on Monday. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said, with a request not to heed rumours.

“Lata didi (sister) is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead,” read a statement put out by her family.

The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on November 11 after suffering a chest infection.

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours.

“Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.