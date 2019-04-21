Lara Dutta Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Miracles don’t always come in an expensive jars, claims former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta. She should know. Last week at Dubai’s Beauty World ME exhibit, Dutta unveiled her range of skincare products called Arias.

“I am their guinea pig,” said Dutta with a laugh. The actor-producer, who’s currently working on a web series, is incredibly proud about her latest accomplishment.

“I have been personally very involved with Arias — its packaging, branding and its positioning in the market. I want it to be affordable and effective,” said Dutta. Here’s her take on …

Going under the knife or getting liposuction done in pursuit of beauty

“I am not against it and I am the last person to say so. Each to their own. Every woman wants to be the best version of themselves. So be it colouring your hair or injecting something to get to that point [it's ok]. As for me, I haven’t gone under the knife except during child birth. I have never felt the need to do so. Your decision on this front is also about the lifestyle that you adopt. How comfortable are you in your own skin? I don’t fear seeing a line or two on my face... just yet. But never say never.”

Arias, her range of skincare products

“A lot of work has gone into it. We spent two years on the formulation and putting together the right ingredients. We also had to decide on the types of skin we wanted to address and we worked with dermatologists. Many of the ingredients in Arias are sourced from across the globe including India. We wanted to make sure that you get the best quality product that your buck can buy.”

On how her skin care products are different from the rest of the products lining a shelf

“I have spent 25 years in the beauty industry and I have used products from around the world. But I find that buying a cream made by a Scandinavian company or a French company — though incredible on their own — might not work for our skin type. Our skin ages due to different reasons like our climactic condition, rising pollution levels etc. We have addressed that in Arias and I want to prove that you can incorporate an effective daily routine for your skin without breaking the bank. I find that women buy that one jar of really expensive cream and they hang on it to it for two years. They use it sparingly. As a woman, you shouldn’t need to compromise on looking after your skin.”

Her definition of beauty

“My definition of beauty has changed over the years... In your 20s, you may take your skin and your youth for granted. You never think much about reaching your 30s or 40s. They approach you silently, but rapidly and our skin needs change over time. You need to be tuned into your body, mind and soul. As women, we are multitasking and wearing several hats at the same time. Whether you are a stay-at-home mother or a working woman, you tend to put yourselves last and we are the harshest judges of ourselves. It isn’t the men who are hard on us. We need to learn how to cut ourselves some slack. True beauty is when you celebrate yourself every single day. It doesn’t matter whether you are fair, dark, old or young.”

The pressures of being in the public eye

“It’s stressful because we live in this incessant paparazzi culture. You are papped while you go to your dentist and you are required to be constantly on top of your game. I have never allowed myself to play into that game. I would be miserable if I played into the galleries. I love dressing up, but I would rather have a conversation like this rather than be plastic and pretty.”

