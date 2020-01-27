Kunal Khemmu Image Credit:

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who will next be seen in ‘Malang’, feels the upcoming romantic-action thriller is a very cool film.

“I am very excited about Malang because Mohit [Suri] was my first director. He directed me in ‘Kalyug’ in 2005 and I am collaborating with him [for the first time] after that. It’s a very cool film. I loved the script and I loved the way it has shaped up. I am very happy with the kind of response the trailer has received. It is just two weeks away from release, so it’s very exciting for the entire team of Malang,” said Kemmu.

The ‘Malang’ trailer introduces each character as a compulsive killer, each with a different reason and dark reality, and each deadlier than the other.

Sharing his feeling on winning an award in the Negative Role category for his performance in ‘Kalank’, Kemmu said: “It’s very new feeling. It’s like I am debuting again. I remember the last time I won the Lions Gold award, it was for when I played a good guy. Now I played a bad guy so, I was nominated in this category. So, I am pretty excited about it. I feel any kind of acting is acting, it’s just a new genre for me.”