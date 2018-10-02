Kunal Kapoor feels it is high time the film industry stands up against issues like sexual harassment at the workplace.

Kapoor reacted to Bollywood’s #MeToo moment and joined other celebrities who have come out in support of former beauty queen and actress Tanushree Dutta, who alleged that she faced sexual harassment at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film’s song in 2008.

“There should be more rules and regulations to deal with this issue not only for women but also for men because I don’t think it’s about gender. I think it’s mostly about power and this power can be misused by a man or a woman against anyone,” Kapoor said.

“More rules must be put in place in the industry to make sure that things like these don’t happen again and again,” he added.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akthar, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu and Priyanka Chopra have already spoken out in support of Dutta.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kapoor said: “I have signed three films. They all are very exciting projects but as of now I can’t speak about the projects. All three will be announced in October and I will start shooting from November and all through to March 2019.”

Kapoor was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold, which released in August.